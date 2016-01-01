Previous Poll Results
Previous Poll Results
Will you have your dog microchipped for free by the County before 4th of July?
Do you utilize city and county summer programs for your kids?
Do you believe the new city council district map for El Cajon represents minorities fairly?
Do you believe our community colleges should offer more bachelor degree programs?
Do you think the County should approve the Monte Sand Mining project?
Are you happy to see El Cajon groundbreaking for the new Animal Shelter
After saving so much water, do you agree with Padre Dams 5-year rate increase proposal?
Okay mothers, chime in! Which do you prefer for Mother's day?
Do you think El Cajon is doing enough for its high numbers of children living in poverty?
Do you believe Lakeside Union School District superintendent's resignation is better for the District?
Post new comment