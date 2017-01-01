Previous Poll Results

What are the best ways to help victims of Hurricane Harvey? see results

Is the cost of back to school supplies a burden to your finances? see results

Do you support lawmakers allowing horse slaughter facilites for human consumption legal? see results

Are you participating in the Best of East County vote? see results

Would you like to see more Farm to School programs in East County? see results

Do you believe heart screenings for youth in sports should be mandatory? see results

Should the County keep the trails open to the public in Lakeside Downs? see results

Would you make your ranch or property a permanent available place for wildfire evacuees? see results

Have you seen a rise of hate crimes in your community? see results