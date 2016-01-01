Previous Poll Results
With scholarship pageants beginning, would you support your daughter's decision to participate?
Does the new County catering ordinance make it easier for East County's local businesses?
Where have you done most of your holiday shopping?
County Board of Supervisors took the first step in a $19,000 increase in pay (12.5 percent). Do you approve?
Who's your favorite contender in CIF football division championships?
Are you adopting the rescued coonhounds, beagle dogs and puppies now available in El Cajon?
Do you agree with the current expanding at Gillespie Field?
Are you happy with your local election results?
Do you think Measure A for San Diego County will help ease East County's traffic congestion?
Do you support Grossmont Union High School's $128,000,000 bond Measure BB?
Post new comment