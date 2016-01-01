Previous Poll Results

Do you think El Cajon is doing enough for its high numbers of children living in poverty? see results

Do you believe Lakeside Union School District superintendent's resignation is better for the District? see results

Would you consider fostering infants, toddlers and work with their bioligical family? see results

Are you looking forward to this seasons El Cajon Classic Cruise car shows? see results

Would you hire goats to clear your brush before fire season? see results

Do you like Sycuan's newest hotel and casino expansion development? see results

Would you take the trip to see the desert blooms after this season's rains? see results

Do you believe California should become a 'Sanctuary' state under SB54? see results

Would a community based English learning program help with the large influx of young refugees in the Cajon Valley Union School D see results