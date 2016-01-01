Previous Poll Results
Previous Poll Results
Do you believe heart screenings for youth in sports should be mandatory?
Should the County keep the trails open to the public in Lakeside Downs?
Would you make your ranch or property a permanent available place for wildfire evacuees?
Have you seen a rise of hate crimes in your community?
Will you have your dog microchipped for free by the County before 4th of July?
Do you utilize city and county summer programs for your kids?
Do you believe the new city council district map for El Cajon represents minorities fairly?
Do you believe our community colleges should offer more bachelor degree programs?
Do you think the County should approve the Monte Sand Mining project?
Are you happy to see El Cajon groundbreaking for the new Animal Shelter
Post new comment