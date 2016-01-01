 
El Cajon, CA
Clear sky
Clear sky:
53.6 °F
 
 

Do you agree with the District Attorney's conclusion in the fatal shooting of Alfred Olango in El Cajon?

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.