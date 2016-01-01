Did you attend the red carpet Best of East County 2016 Party? If yes, tell us your experience.
Previous Poll Results
Previous Poll Results
Did you attend the red carpet Best of East County 2016 Party? If yes, tell us your experience.
Do you agree with Santee City Council's appointment of Brian Jones?
Do you feel threatened by the homeless in your community? If so where?
Do you think Santee City Council is right in opening up its vacant seat for appointment?
Do you agree with the District Attorney's conclusion in the fatal shooting of Alfred Olango in El Cajon?
With scholarship pageants beginning, would you support your daughter's decision to participate?
Does the new County catering ordinance make it easier for East County's local businesses?
Where have you done most of your holiday shopping?
County Board of Supervisors took the first step in a $19,000 increase in pay (12.5 percent). Do you approve?
Who's your favorite contender in CIF football division championships?
Post new comment