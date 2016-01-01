After saving so much water, do you agree with Padre Dams 5-year rate increase proposal?
After saving so much water, do you agree with Padre Dams 5-year rate increase proposal?
Okay mothers, chime in! Which do you prefer for Mother's day?
Do you think El Cajon is doing enough for its high numbers of children living in poverty?
Do you believe Lakeside Union School District superintendent's resignation is better for the District?
Would you consider fostering infants, toddlers and work with their bioligical family?
Are you looking forward to this seasons El Cajon Classic Cruise car shows?
Would you hire goats to clear your brush before fire season?
Do you like Sycuan's newest hotel and casino expansion development?
Would you take the trip to see the desert blooms after this season's rains?
Do you believe California should become a 'Sanctuary' state under SB54?
