Winter Garden Care: Proper Pruning Practices

Caring for your landscape in the winter leads to thriving spring gardens! Join Andrea Doonan, landscape designer, arborist, and horticulturist to learn proper maintenance techniques of native, Mediterranean, and desert plants. Participate in a hands-on review of garden care including pruning, soil, integrated pest management, and plant selection. Garden Members free, Non-members $10. Pre-registration is required. Register online at info@thegarden.org or call 619-660-0614 x10.