"Where We Wander" The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation is pleased to present an exhibition featuring four award winning artists Kenda Francis, Ellen Parry, Julianne Ricksecker and Pamela York. This exhibit will be on display in the Mission Trails Regional Visitor Center Art Gallery May 21-June 16, 2017. The public is cordially invited to a reception in honor of the artist on Sunday, June 4, 1:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. For more information call 619-668-3280, Location: One Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119.