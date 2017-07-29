It 's not too late to get your tickets! This Sunday July 29, 2017 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Spend a warm summer's eve at the Water Conservation Garden while listening to the dreamy music of Mr. Gregory Page. Enjoy a stroll around the charming and whimsical Garden before you arrive at the dramatic outdoor amphitheater. Come early and picnic in the Garden or at your seats. You are welcome to bring food and drink (non-alcoholic please) into the Garden. Iced tea, lemonade and cookies will be sold at the event. Tickets $25, Garden Members receive $5 off ticket price. Send email to cherri@thegarden.org for promo code. For more information call 619-660-0614.