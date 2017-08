It's "VW Mania" at the next Cajon Classic Cruise car show on Wednesday, August 2. See all the amazing classic vehicles during the 2017 season of Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows every Wednesday night, now through October 25, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This popular event is held in the 200 block of E. Main street in Downtown El Cajon. For more information, please visit www.cajonclassiccruise.org or call 619-334-3000.