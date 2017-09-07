Our Experience Corps Volunteers- People age 50 and older- help children in kindergarden through third grade learn to read. By volunteering as a reading tutor, you can help change a child's future. You provide the life experience. We'll provide the training and support. Recriting volunteers to tutor during the after school expanded learning program in Lemon Grove. Information Sessions will be held: Sept. 7, 2017 11:00 a.m in Lemon Grove Libray and Sept. 11, 2017 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Valley Library. To learn more, call or visit: AARP Foundation Experience Corps San Diego, Host Ageny: The Children's Initative 4438 Ingraham Street, San Diego, CA 92109. 619-581-5880 or email ExperienceCorpsSanDiego@theci.org or you can contact Sigrid Struben at sstruben@theci.org.