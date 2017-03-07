Viejas Casino to Host Mobile Drive in Partnership with San Diego Blood Bank

Viejas Casino to Host Moblie Drive, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, 5000 Willow Rd, Alpine 91901 Parking lot. about 1 and 7 people entering a hospital need blood, can save up to three lives. Approximately, 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10% do annualy. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for parients, such as those going through cancer or trauma. Donors must meets the Following eligibility requirements: 17 and older (age 16 requires a parental consents) 114 pounds and in good health. It is recommened that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate. for more information call 619-469-7233 or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.