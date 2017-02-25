Unarius Celebrates 63 Years of Love in Action

The Unarius Academy of Science is celebrating its 63rd anniversary at its international headquarters in El Cajon. The public is invited to attend an open house on Saturday, February 25, from 1:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. Activities will include a performance by the Unarius choral ensemble, and the Angels Sing; a presentation of historical footage about Unarius and its cofounders, Ernest and Ruth Norman, a visionary art and photo display. Location: 145 S. Magnolia Ave. in El Cajon. For more information call 619-444-7062.