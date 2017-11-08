"Twelfth Night" by Globe for All? The free workshop with cultural context of the play is on Nov. 1 at 6:00 p.m. in the Lemon Grove Library with a Globe Teacher Artist. This was a great event last year with participants ages 11 to 88. This year's workshop is titled " Bard Basics." The actual free show is on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Alvarez Auditorium. The show is preceded at 5:30 p.m. by free freshments in the quad beside the auditorium. We can seat 144 at the show- and local school kids and parents are targeted. So, please let me know ASAP if you'd like to attend. For more information call 619-460-4353.