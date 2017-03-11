Tomatomania! returns to The Water Conservation Garden.

Tomatomania! is the world largest (and most fun) heirloom tomato seedling sale and gardening info event open to the public (Free) will be making stops in San Diego to Sonoma during the months of March and April. Come out and have fun exploring the world of tomatoes! Tomatomania is not just a sales event but also an interactive experience enjoyed by the entire family! The event is March 11 & 12, 9am to 4pm at the Water Conservation Garden, 12122 Cuyamaca College Drive West, El Cajon, CA 92019. For more information visit www.tomatomania.com.