Thousands of Easter Eggs at Spring EGGstavaganza

The City of Santee Lakes Recreation Perserve (Lake #5) Kids of all ages will enjoy a variety of games and activities including carnival rides, pony rides, petting zoo, inflatables, spring crafts and live entertainment by Primo DJ. Food available to purchase on site, or families are welcome to bring a picnic of their own to enjoy at the park. Fees include parking at $10 per carload and carnival rides and activities range one to six tickets at $1 a ticket. Santee Lakes Recreation Perserve is located at 9310 Fanita Parkway in Santee. For more information call the City of Santee Special Event hotline at 619-258-4100 ext 201.