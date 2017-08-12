The Tenth Annual heArt of Mt. Helix

Tickets are on sale now for the tenth heArt of Mt. Helix. Come and experience local art, music and cuisine at Mt. Helix Park's popular celebration/ fundraiser held at one of East County's most extraordinary venues. This Sunset event will be held on August 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will feature vignettes by local performing and visual artists. Enjoy music on two stages five live art demonstrations, tastings provided by 16 participating local restaurants, 360 degree views and dancing under the stars to the Mighty Untouchables, back by popular demand for the fourth year! Tickets are $75 for general admission and $125 for reserved table seats. "Friend of the Park" members enjoy discounts on gerneral admission tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mthelixpark.org or by calling 619-741-4363. The event is expected to sell out.