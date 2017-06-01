All ages are invited to take the Summer Reading Challenge at San Diego County Library! The Challenge runs from June 1 through August 31 and awards prizes to customers who complete a goal of reading 10 books or 10 hours. Sigh up starting June 1 at www.sdcl.org/src or at your local library. You can track your goals online or pick up a paper reading log at any San Diego County Library branch. This years Reading Challenge theme is Reading by Design and all SDCL branches are hosting speacial events all summer long. Visit your local library or www.sdcl.org for a complete list of special summer events. For more information on the Summer Reading Challenge, contact your local library or visit www.sdcl.orge/src.