Join us on Thursday, Sept. 28 for Sycuan's 27th Annual Charity Golf Tournament. Sycuan will be giving away a total of $100k to four local charties. Location: Sycuan Golf Resort 3007 Dehesa Rd, El Cajon CA 92019. Special celebrity guest Christopher McDonald, know for his role as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore will be available for interviews. Representatives from the local charities, the Sycuan Tribal Council and Gerneral Manager, John Dinius will all be in attendance and available to the Media. For more information call Stephanie Lacsa 619-445-6003 ex 1130 or email to slacsa@sycuan.com