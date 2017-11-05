Susan G. Komen San Diego's 21st annual race for the cure is the county's largest 5k and 1 mile walk/run. It will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. in Balboa Park. When government funded programs or private insurance is unable to fulfill the community's need, Komen San Diego steps in to fill the gaps for breast cancer patients. With the money raised from the race for the cure, Komen San Diego is able to cover costs for diagnostic mammogramsm, biopsies, ultrasounds, research, meal delivery, temporary financial aid, patient navaigation, breast health education and advocacy. Location: Balboa Park; Start: 6th Ave. at Palm St. Rigistration/website KomenSanDiego.org/race