Supporting Local Youth-The All Fore R.E.C. Golf Tournament

Golfers-register now for this fun event! The 19th Annual All Fore R.E.C. Benefit Golf Tournament, Dinner & Auction, is Friday September 16, at Sycuan Golf Resort, 3007 Dehesa Road. Check-in is at 10:00 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 12:00 p.m. A box lunch is included, and a buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m. This event is presented by the City of El Cajon Recreation Department and Crest Kiwanis Club. All proceeds directly support activites that develop youth and provide choices through youth activity scholarships, youth sports, recreation classes and after-school programs. To rigister online for golf and/ or dinner, please visit www.elcajon.org. For more information or sponsorship, please call 619-441-1673.