La Mesa Woman's Club cordially invites you to our "Summer Fun-Bikinis Optional" Card Party Social Monday, July 31, 2017 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. $30 per person La Mesa Woman's Club House, 5220 Wilson Street, La Mesa CA 91942. Our summer event will combine a cool & relaxing beach themed social with a mini-fundraiser, a membership drive & a community service project Proceeds will benefit LMWC projects. For more information call 619-440-2449.