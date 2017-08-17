" Summer Bash" Business Expo Happens

Save the date now and join the La Mesa Chamber on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at the 4th Annual Summer Bash Business Expo. This unique evening provides attendees with the opportunity to meet and enjoy conversations with over 45 local businesses. This speacial event will be held at the La Mesa Community Center,4975 Memorial Drive in La Mesa between the hours of 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tickest are available now and may be purchased via the web site: www.lamesachamber.com or by calling the Chamber office 619-465-7700.