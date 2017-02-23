Steele Canyon Charter High School to Host Bloodmoble Drive

The San Diego Blood Bank will accept blood donations at Steele Caynon Charter High School on Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Drive will be held at: 12440 Campo Valley, 91978 Parking lot. About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donat blood, can save up to three lives. Approxmately, 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10% do annually. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as those going through cancer or trauma. Donors must meet the following eligibility requirements: -17 and older (Age 16 requires a parental consent) -114 pounds and in good health. It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate. for more information call 619-469-7322 or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.