St Madeline Sophie's Auxiliary Celebrating our 50th Anniversary

Bunco Madness!!! September 23, 2017 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It'll be a blast no matter how you roll the dice! It's $35 per person, proceeds to benefit adults with developmental disabilities attending St. Madeleine Sophie's Center. Guests will enjoy lunch, door prizes, raffle drawings, two gift card trees and cash prizes! Location: Holy Trinity Church 405 Ballard Street El Cajon, CA 92019. If you have any questions, please contact Carole Ryan-Steinauer 619-504-6675 or email csteinauer@cox.net. Please make reservation by Stepember 15, 2017.