St. Madeleine's Haute With Heart Fashion Show

The 40th Annual Haute with Heart Fashion show benefitting St. Madeleine Sophie's Center is Saturday, August 19th. Haute with Heart Fashion show highlights professional models and the community of St. Madeleine's dresses in the latest fashions on the runway. This event also features fabulous boutique shopping, live and silent aictions, opportunity drawings, and a heartwarming performance from the Center's students. Please contact Neil Fullerton 619-442-5129 ext. 115 or via email at nfullerton@stmsc.org to reserve your tickets to the event.This popular annual events is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hilton San Diego Bay Front Hotel, Located at 1 Park Boulevard in San Diego. For more information or tickets, please visit www.stmsc.org, or call 619-442-5129, ext. 115.