Sunshine Ranch's Spring Horse Show & Fundraiser on Saturday April 8th 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Featuring free huge Kidzone, including Carnival-style games with prizes, arts & crafts, and other activities! Giant Easter Egg Hunt open to all. Also featuring student Riding Exhibition, Silent Auctionm, Raffle, BBQ, and more. Fun for the whole family. Location: 11314 Moreno Ave, Lakeside, CA 92040. For more information call 619-204-2637.