Spooky Camp Over-Lions, Tigers and Bears

Join us at the Sanctuary for a wild and ghoulish night under the stars with the rescued animals of Lions Tigers & Bears. Our annual Spooky Campover is a family favorite you do not want to miss! Donation: Members- $50 Adults/ $35 child 12 and under Non-Members- $80 Adults/ $55 Child and under. Schedule of events: Friday Night enjoy pumpkin carving (don't forget your pumpkin!), S'mores, Campfire Songs and More! Saturday Morning: A costume contest will be held at 9:00 a.m. Then enjoy a special feeding visit to watch the Big Cats and Bears enjoy thier pumpkin treats! What to bring: Camping gear, food, a pumpkin to carve and of course your best costume! Must RSVP: Please call 619-659-8078 option 2 or book online-(Non-Members) or (Member) www.liontigersandbears.org.