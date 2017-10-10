Special City Public Forum in October

Residents are invited to attend a public forum to share and listen to grat ideas that will help shape the City Council's priorities for El Cajon. Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Location: El Cajon City Council Chamber, 200 Civic Center Way. The City Council will hold two public forums per year to give both the public as well as Councilmembers the opportunity to bring forward ideas or issues for City Council consideration. The two open forums per year, one on a Saturday (to be announced) and one during the evening session of a regularly schedule City Council meeting scheduled for October 10.