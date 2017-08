Please Join the Wieghorst Museum in Honoring Artist Jack Jordan with a benefit showing of his fine art. The exhibit will run from September 9 to Steptember 28, 2017. An opening reception will be held Saturday, September 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Wieghorst Museum, 131 Rea Avenue. For more information, please call 619-590-3431.