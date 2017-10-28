Souplantation- La Mesa to Host Drive

Souplantation-La Mesa to Host Moblie Drive In Partnership with San Diego Blood Bank, Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Location: 9158 Fletcher Parkway La Mesa, CA 91942 at the parking lot. About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Approximately, 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10% do annually. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for parients, such as those going through cancer or trauma. Donors must meet the following eligibility requirements: 17 and older (Age 16 requires a parental consent) 114 pounds and in good health. Donors are encouraged to take part on our #ItsNotThatSpooky Halloween Costume Contest by joining this blood drive in costume. Donors receive a prize for donating in a costume. They also have a second chance of winning bigger peizes, like 4-one day passes to Comic-Con international or a GoPro Package. Donors are advised to drink plenty of fluids prior to donation. Maintain usual eating habits on the day of donation, avoid fatty foods if possible. For more information call 1-800-469-7322.