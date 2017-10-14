Soroptimist Tosses 13th Chili Cook-Off for Charity

Fasten your seat belts. The hometown Chili event you've been waiting for is back for the 13th year. No Pikers need apply. If you admit to Triskaidekaphobia (Greek for fear of #13), you'll be laughed at all the way down Broadway, past the Big Lemon, right on Lemon Grove Avenue, South to the VFW Hall, where the chili mavens have brought in the marines, army, navy, air force, coast guard and national guard to defend you, you 13-o-phobe, you. Soroptimist of Lemon Grove is helming this famous bash and 20 wild women are making sure that your chili needs are not only met, but exceeded, on Oct. 14 form 6-8:30 p.m. in the VFW Hall, 2885 Lemon Grove Avenue, where $20 buys enough food to flatten a longshorman, door prizes, the fun of the silent auction and raffles, good company and general hilarity. For more information on buying tickets call 619-922-3360.