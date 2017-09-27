Senator Joel Anderson is Speaker at Chamber Breakfast, The last breakfast of the year

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to make plans to attend the final breakfast meeting of the year, being held Wednesday, September 27th from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Marie Callender's, 6950 Alvarado Road San Diego, CA 92120. The event is open to Chamber Members, as well as the public. The breakfast prices is: La Mesa Chamber members (not using annual passes) $15 a piece, potental members and guest, $20 a piece and all "at door" attendes, $25.