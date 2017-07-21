Santanna Tribute At The Next Dinner & a Concert

At Friday's Dinner & a Concert on July 21 enjoy a Santana musical tribute with the group "Santanna Ways" from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Prescott Promenade, 201 E. Main Street. Don't miss the 2017 season of "Dinner & a Concert" Friday nights, now through September 29. Arrive early to dine at one of many great restaurants downtown, or bring your own picnic and lawn chairs. See full line-up of bands at www.downtownelcajon.com, or call 619-334-3000.