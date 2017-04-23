Santa Sophia Catholic Church to Host Mobile Blood Drive

About 1 and 7 people entering a hosptial need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Approximately, 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10% do annually. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as those going through cancer or trauma. Donors must meet the following eligibility requirements: 17 or older (Age 16 requires a parental consent) 114 pounds and in good health. It is recommended to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. Location: Santa Sophia Catholic Church, 9800 San Juan St. Spring Valley, CA 91977 in the parking lot. For more information call 619-469-7322.