San Diego Festival Chorus & Orchestra Presents

Sounds of Spring, featuring a 70 voice chorus and 48 piece Symphony Orchestra with outstanding San Diego Area vical soloisits. Mozart's Requiem & A Salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber. Sunday May, 7, 2017 starting at 3:00 p.m. Tickets: Adults $17- Seniors and students $15- Children under 12 $5- Military with Id are Free. All tickets at the door $17. Location: College Avenue Baptist Church 4747 College Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115. For more information call 619-977-3181 or go to www.sandiegofestivalchorus.org.