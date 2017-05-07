San Diego Festival Chorus Concert

The East County based San Diego Festival Chorus is in its 16th season with 65 singers, a full symphony orchestra and professional soloists." Sounds of Spring" starts 3pm to 5pm with Mozarts Requiem & A Salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber. Event is located College Ave, Baptist Church, 4747 College Ave., San Diego 92115. Cost: Adults $17, Seniors and students $15. Children under 12 $5. Military with ID, Free. All tickets ar the door, $17. Advance sale call 619-977-3181 or go online at the Chorus website www.sandiegofestivalchorus.org. Come and bring the family to enjoy an event filled with music.