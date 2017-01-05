San Diego County Credit Union to Host Bloodmobile Drive

The San Diego Blood Bank will accept blood donations at the San Diego County Credit Union on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The drive will be held at: 312 West Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 in the Parking lot. About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital needs blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Approximately, 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10% do annually. Donors must meet the following requirements: 17 or older 8 (age 16 requires a parental consent) 114 pounds and in good health. It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 619-469-7322 or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.