Salsa Under the Stars at Grossmont College's Music Fundraiser

Event Date:
Monday, September 25, 2017 - 6:30pm
If salsa music gets your hips swaying, but you've got two left feet on the dance floor, Grossmont College's "Salas Under the Star" is just the perfect evening starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. Complete with free dance lessons an hour before the main event, the music department's "Salas Under the Stars" is a fundraiser for student scholarships and a CD release celebration for music instructor and internationally know salsa bandleader, composer and recording artist Manny Cepeda. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the Main Quad on the evening of the performance. Location: 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020. For more information go to www.gcccd.edu.