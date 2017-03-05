Run EC's 5TH Annual St. Patrick's Day Half Marathon

As a proud sponsor of the event, the city of El Cajon would like to invite you to participate in the 5th Annual St. Patrick's Day Half Marathon, 5k, and green mile fun run on Sunday, March 5th! Serveral thousand green clad runners and walkers are expected to participate in this popular El Cajon Event. The First race and activities will kick-off at 7:00 a.m. in historic downtown El Cajon, on Main Street at Magnolia Avenue, at the El Cajon Arch Landmark. For more information go to www.stpatricksdayhalf.com.