Rummage Sale August 12 & 13 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (August 13 will be 1/2 price, but the good stuff will be gone!) Plan ahead to have grub with us too: Satuday burgers 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 1/2 Ibs burger w/ homemade sides, Sunday breakfast 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Our infamous wafflers yourth crew. Location: War Memorial Building 12650 Lindo Lane, Lakeside, CA 92040.