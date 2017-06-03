The Rotary Club Presents El Cajon Fest Fundraiser

The Rotary Club of El Cajon invites you to their annual fundraise "El Cajon Fest!" Enjoy an authentic Cajon Dinner, live and silent auctions, and live music by Zydeco Mudbugs. Every dollar raised supports programs in the community and rotary International's effort to eradicate polio. Tickests are $60 per person, $20 for children under the age 12. For reservations and more information, visit www.elcajonrotaryclub.org or call 619-954-9423. Location: El Cajon Elks Lodge Patio, 1400 E. Washington Avenue.