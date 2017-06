On Thursday, June 22, it's Ronald McDonald House Charities Annual Red Shoe Day from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Watch for volunteers standing on street corners throughout San Diego County, including El Cajon, holding a large red shoe and collecting donations for Ronald McDonald House. Proceeds go to help support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. For more information, go to www.redshoedaysd.com.