Realtors to host free shredding, e-waste recycling

The Pacific Southwest Assocation of Realtors (PSAR), a 2,500-member trade group for San Diego-area realtors, will provide free paper shredding and electronic recycling services from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 at PSAR's East County Service Center, 1150 Broadway, El Cajon. The event is open to the public. Paper documents should be removed from binders prior to shredding: however, staples, paperclips, CD's and floppy discs are okay to be shredded. For more information, including a list of qualified e-products, contact PSAR by calling 619-579-0333 or visit www.psar.org.