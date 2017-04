Residents still have the opportuity to provide feedback and input on the draft district maps released to the public at the City's next workshop on Tuesday, April 18. The workshop will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the El Cajon Police Station Community Room, 200 Civic Center Way. Spanish and Arabic translation services will be available. For more information call 6190441-1716.