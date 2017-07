Free Heart Screening for Ages 12-25 Sunday, September 17 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at El Capitan High School 10410 Ashwood Street, Lakeside, CA 92040. Every year thousands of our kids die when their heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating. Know as Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), this syndrome can happen without symtoms or warning sign. San Diego alone loses three to five teens annually.