M.A.N.D.A.T.E Records, Inc. recording artist, Men 4 Christ are in concert in honor of Mothers everywhere. Their Pre-Mother's Day Concert has become an annual event and promises to be a memorable one. For details go to www.mandaterecords.com; advance tickets available for $10; or at the door $15. Location: New Life Baptist Church, 9255 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977. For more information call 858-650-3190.