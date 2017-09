Join Kaiser Permanente, Heartland Fire amd Rescue and Parkway Plaza for an afternoon of face painting, learning about fire safety and meeting the Cat in the Hat. Arrive early because the first 250 kids 12 years old and younger in line will receive a free bike helmet. Children will be properly fitted by trained medics. Location: Macy's Court Parkway Plaza 415 Parkway Plaza El Cajon, CA 92020. For more informtion call 619-579-9932.